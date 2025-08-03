Upgrading of Technical High School Labs Just a Start

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, says the specialised laboratories being build out at technical high schools is just a start, noting that all secondary-level institutions will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

“We start this year with the 15 technical high schools and then every year [after], we’re going to be doing more of these state-of-the-art labs.

“It’s not normal things we’re doing, because we’re thinking bigger for our children. The world is changing and we believe our children should be there,” the Minister said.

She was addressing a Primary Exit Profile (PEP) awards dinner hosted by Member of Parliament for St. Andrew East Rural, Most Hon. Juliet Holness, at the Hillside City Centre in Lower Halls Delight on Thursday (July 31).

The labs being provided at the technical high schools will equip students in specialised areas such as digital construction, mechatronics, green technology and robotics.

Minister Morris Dixon said that the Government is undertaking the expansion and upgrade of laboratory facilities in the selected institutions to prepare young people for a technologically-driven future.

Providing details about the labs that some of the institutions will receive, she informed that Dunoon Technical High in Kingston will be equipped with a facility focused on digital construction.

“We’re talking about the future of construction. All the latest technology will be in that lab in that school,” she said.

In addition, Herbert Morrison Technical High School in St. James will receive a mechatronics lab.

Mechatronics is a multidisciplinary field that combines mechanical, electrical, and computer engineering to design and develop smart, automated systems such as those used in manufacturing processes.

The Education Minister pointed out that “in the future, many of our manufacturing companies are going to be using robots and automation, and so our children need to understand it.”

In recognition of future trends and technology, Marcus Garvey Technical High School in St. Ann will be equipped with a lab that is focused on renewables and green technology.

“So, they’re going to be looking at solar technology, they’re going to be looking at rainwater harvesting. All those new areas are what you’re going to have at Marcus Garvey Technical,” the Minister outlined.

She noted further that at St. Mary Technical High School, students will have access to a full robotics lab. “That is going to focus on industrial controls, which is about automation,” she pointed out.

Dr. Morris Dixon emphasised that the Government is doing the work required to raise the standard of every school in Jamaica.