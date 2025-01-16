Upcoming Conference to Peep into the Future of Tourism

The increasing opportunities within the tourism industry brought about by technology will be explored at the upcoming Global Tourism Resilience Conference, says Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

The event will be held at the Princess Grand Hotel in Hanover from February 17 to 19 under the theme ‘Building Tourism Resilience Through Digital Transformation’.

Addressing Wednesday’s (January 15) press launch at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices, Minister Bartlett said that the digital age is changing the face of tourism and the “emphasis here at the conference [will enable] us to take a good peep into what the future of tourism can look like”.

“We have recognised that the age of knowledge has created new opportunities for exponential tourism like many have not seen. The new generation is going to understand tourism in a far more dynamic way as a result of engaging in knowledge explorations and discourses,” he noted.

Minister Bartlett said that one of the anticipated outcomes of the conference is the vibrant exchange of ideas to encourage partnerships among technology providers, tourism stakeholders and financial institutions to create integrated solutions for a resilient tourism industry.

These innovations, he noted, will also create new experiences for visitors, which can bring economic returns and empowerment for countries.

As such, he said, the conference will explore new funding models that facilitate investment in tourism and digital transformation.

“We think participants will leave the conference equipped with knowledge about the latest digital tools, innovative funding models and collaborative strategies needed to enhance the resilience of the tourism industry,” Minister Bartlett said.

Stating that tourism accounts for 30 per cent of Jamaica’s gross domestic product (GDP), Minister Bartlett said capacity-building in the sector is critical for the continuity of the industry.

“This conference, beyond the strong technological focus, will [facilitate] a deeper dive into the value that the industry provides on a global scale,” he pointed out, noting that it will also highlight how tourism is inserted in the most sophisticated areas of human activity.

“I am excited that Jamaica is the venue for this conference and I want to invite the world to come and share in this richness with us and to leave valued gems here in Jamaica for the development and enrichment of our own [tourism product].

“We invite you to engage deeply in the transformative discussions and demonstrations we have planned. Together, let us share a resilient future for global tourism,” Minister Bartlett said.