Unveiling Of Asafa Powell’s Statue In Reggae Month

The statue of Olympian Asafa Powell will be unveiled on February 9 at the National Stadium Statue Park in Kingston.

The unveiling is one of many events scheduled to take place during Reggae Month under the theme ‘Come Ketch de Riddim’.

Powell’s statue is the last of four monuments of outstanding Jamaican athletes commissioned by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, under the ‘Jamaica 55’ Legacy Programme.

The images of Usain Bolt, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Veronica Campbell-Brown have been completed and installed.

Speaking at a JIS Think on Friday (January 24), to provide details about Reggae Month activities, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Hon. Olivia Grange, said the statues were designed to pay tribute to the achievements of the athletes.

“We have arranged the unveiling during Reggae Month because Asafa Powell is really from a family that is musical. Asafa himself plays a musical instrument,” she noted.

Ms. Grange said that Reggae and gospel artistes are scheduled to perform at the unveiling ceremony.