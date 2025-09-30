Universal Service Fund Targeting Upgrade of Community Access Points Islandwide

The Universal Service Fund (USF) is looking to revamp community access points (CAPs) across the island.

This was disclosed by Minister of Transport, Telecommunications and Energy, Hon. Daryl Vaz, during Monday’s (September 29) Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Week 2025 press briefing at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston.

Mr. Vaz said the revamp will commence during the current fiscal year, targeting 14 CAPs.

“This revision will transform these centres into smart community centres, connecting community members to electronic and digital public services,” he explained.

The USF continues to expand its national footprint through the rollout of community Wi-Fi, public Wi-Fi in town centres, and sustained support for digital education initiatives in schools.

Minister Vaz said, to date, the USF has rolled out over 400 Wi-Fi hotspots and has spent approximately $2.3 billion annually. The public network currently serves an average of more than 150,000 users weekly.

Building on this momentum, the USF will continue its expansion in 2025 with the rollout of an additional 63 community Wi-Fi hotspots, further advancing Jamaica’s digital inclusion agenda.

Meanwhile, Mr. Vaz said the USF will be expanding its reach into critical areas of the tourism sector, as part of a strategic effort to enhance Jamaica’s tourism product.

“The USF will also seek to strengthen the commercial appeal and viability of critical sectors by rolling out public Wi-Fi in our tourism hubs and centres across Jamaica. This is a new initiative that will enhance tourism products,” he said.

The USF, an agency within the Ministry of Transport, Telecommunications and Energy, continues to bridge the digital divide across the length and breadth of Jamaica.

CTU ICT Week 2025 serves as a catalyst for regional digital transformation, reaffirming the pivotal role of Information and Communications Technology in shaping a prosperous, resilient, and connected Caribbean.