Unity in Leadership Main Message at NLPB

Unity in leadership and the collective aspiration towards righteousness was the recurring message today (January 16) at the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast (NLPB), which was convened at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston.

The 2025 staging of the prayer breakfast brought together leaders from various sectors to seek divine guidance and support for the nation.

This year’s theme, ‘Righteousness Exalts a Nation’, underscored the importance of integrity and service in leadership.

Chairman of the NLPB, Rev. Sam McCook, acknowledged the contributions of key figures and organisations that have supported the vital initiative.

He emphasised the significance of this year’s theme. “We do not settle with our brokenness. We aspire to greater, and so we are saying as a country, righteousness exalts the nation,” the Chairman said.

Similarly, Deputy Governor General, Hon. Steadman Fuller, highlighted the power of prayer in shaping a brighter future for Jamaica.

“When leaders unite in prayer… we are reminded of the immense power of unity in seeking wisdom, strength and guidance from above,” he said.

Mr. Fuller further elaborated on the theme of this year’s breakfast, stressing that true greatness is built on values that uplift every citizen.

He called for compassionate leadership and support for vulnerable members of society.

“The nation’s true greatness is measured by how it cares for its vulnerable members,” the Deputy Governor General said.

The NLPB continues to serve as a platform for leaders to come together in faith and action, fostering an environment where collective efforts can lead to positive change in Jamaica.