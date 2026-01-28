United Oil and Gas to Launch Surface Geochemical Exploration Programme

United Oil and Gas is preparing to launch the Surface Geochemical Exploration Programme, an early-stage intrusive exploration initiative designed to enhance Jamaica’s technical understanding of its offshore petroleum potential.

On Monday (January 26), Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, toured the Hydrocarbon Exploration Vessel, ‘RV Gyre’, stationed at the Port Royal Cruise Terminal in Kingston, which is part of the entity’s offshore exploration programme.

“Today marks another step in the Government of Jamaica’s deliberate and responsible approach to energy security, as we acknowledge the Surface Geochemical Exploration Survey being undertaken offshore Jamaica by United Oil and Gas,” he said.

This activity is being conducted under a formal Production Sharing Agreement between the Government, through the Ministry, and United Oil and Gas.

The Agreement provides a structured, transparent, and internationally recognised framework for offshore exploration, ensuring that any activity within Jamaica’s maritime space is properly regulated, environmentally responsible, and aligned with national development priorities.

The survey, which is expected to commence soon, will be conducted offshore over an estimated three-week period.

United’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Brian Larkin, stated that all activity will occur in deep water, more than 450 metres below sea level, well away from traditional fishing grounds.

The engagement will begin with multibeam mapping to better understand the seabed.

“That allows us to refine where we go next. We then carry out heat flow measurements at selected locations. The final step is piston coring, which involves taking narrow sediment samples from the seabed at approximately 41 locations. These locations are selected carefully using existing seismic data and known geological features. We are targeting indicators that are commonly associated with hydrocarbon migration,” he explained.

“The purpose of the survey is to help us to understand whether there is an active petroleum system offshore Jamaica. It is about reducing uncertainty by gathering physical evidence… it is not about making assumptions and moving ahead prematurely,” Mr. Larkin added.

In keeping with its 2026 approved work programme, United Oil and Gas has contracted TDI-Brooks, an internationally respected industry expert, to carry out the survey.