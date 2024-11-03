United Church Moderator Honoured To Be Recognised By Country

KINGSTON, Nov 3 (JIS):

Noted theologian, the Right Rev. Gary Harriott, is a man who wears multiple hats.

However, the one for which he is most widely known is being the calming voice of the midday meditation on RJR 94 FM for the past 21 years.

Small in stature, but big in character, Rev. Harriott has created a strong and rich legacy of service which belies his humility.

A beloved Minister within the United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands (UCJCI), Rev. Harriott is now serving his second two-year term as Moderator (Head) of the UCJCI.

He is also the Minister for the Bryce Charge which comprises three congregations – Bryce, Pike and Robin’s Hall United Churches in Manchester.

Rev. Harriott was among the 232 Jamaicans recognised by the Government during the 2024 Ceremony of Investiture of National Honours and Awards at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston on National Heroes Day, Monday, October 21.

He was conferred with the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander (CD) for service in the fields of Religion, Ecumenism and Social Advocacy.

The UCJCI Moderator says he is grateful for the recognition and deems it an honour to be celebrated by his country in this manner.

Rev. Harriott is a pastor and counsellor with a rich legacy of service, leadership, and a passion for community transformation.

Born in the United Kingdom (UK), he moved to Jamaica with his family at age two.

The stage for his childhood years was set in Christiana, Manchester, where he attended Silent Hill Basic School, Bryce Primary School and Knox College (high school).

Rev. Harriott tells JIS News that these formative years shaped his identity as a “country boy”, deeply connected to the values and traditions of rural life.

Raised in a large family, Rev. Harriott was the fifth of nine children. He grew up in a household that valued hard work, family unity and shared responsibilities, regardless of gender.

As the children took on household chores, his upbringing emphasised practical skills and communal living, fostering a close-knit family dynamic that remains strong today, despite the siblings residing in different parts of the world.

With the early loss of his father at age 10, Rev. Harriott’s mother became the central figure in their lives, raising the children almost single-handedly.

This period of grief also served as a source of unity for the family, further cementing their bond and resilience in the face of adversity, he contends.

Rev. Harriott’s spiritual journey began early in life, as he was deeply immersed in the life of the Bryce United Church.

Influenced by his mother and the late Rev. Lloyd McNamee, who became a father figure to him, Rev. Harriott’s passion for ministry developed from childhood.

His early exposure to church activities under the mentorship of Rev. McNamee sparked a calling to follow a life of service to God, the church and others.

He would accompany Rev. McNamee to various church functions, learning the intricacies of ministry, which laid a strong foundation for his future as a pastor.

“I considered Rev. McNamee to be my role model, and when I reflect on my life, I often mention him because he was that significant. In fact, he was more than the Minister… he became like my father,” the Moderator reflects.

Rev. Harriott, who celebrates 33 years of ordination to the sacrament of the Word and Ministry in 2024, took a direct route into his calling to pastoral ministry by attending the then Jamaica Bible College in Mandeville (now Regent College of the Caribbean) after completing high school, where he earned a Diploma in Ministerial Studies.

He thereafter moved on to the United Theological College of the West Indies (UTCWI), enrolling in a joint programme with the University of the West Indies (UWI), where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Diploma in Ministerial Formation.

Rev. Harriott later earned a Master’s Degree in Pastoral Psychology and Counselling at St. Stephen’s and St. Andrew’s College in Canada, in collaboration with the International University of the Caribbean.

His first tour of duty year after completing his theological studies was spent in south Manchester, where he served at Ebenezer United Church.

This was followed by his ordination, after which he spent six years ministering to congregations in East End and Gun Bay in the Cayman Islands.

Upon returning to Jamaica, Rev. Harriot was appointed the Associate Minister at Webster Memorial United Church in Kingston, where he served for two years.

From there, his responsibilities grew, as he took on several leadership positions within the United Church, among these, Director of Youth Ministries, overseeing programmes for children, youth and young adults.

Rev. Harriott, thereafter, served as Director of Counselling Services, which allowed him to assist in establishing counselling centres in each of the UCJCI’s four regional mission councils islandwide.

His scope of service continued to expand, as he became Director of Ministerial Formation with responsibility for recruiting and training future ministers.

In 2006, Rev. Harriott was appointed General Secretary of the Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC), a position he held until 2020.

During his tenure, he was a key figure in fostering unity among Jamaica’s churches, and represented the church at the national and international levels.

Rev. Harriott also served as General Secretary for the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches (JUGC), which created the platform for his involvement in the wider Ecumenical family, such as the Caribbean Conference of Churches, World Council of Churches and Council for World Mission.

His stint at the JCC was marked by a focus on building bridges between the church, the wider society and the Government.

Rev. Harriott worked closely with various Ministries. These included the Ministry of Education and Youth and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, and was actively involved in planning national ecumenical events.

The Moderator’s community service encompasses various Boards and Committees. He also Chaired the Global Environment Facility’s Small Grants Programme, a United Nations (UN) initiative designed to assist communities address environmental challenges through adaptation and mitigation efforts.

In 2020, Rev. Harriott returned to his roots in Manchester, where he was inducted as the Minister of the Bryce Charge of United Churches.

His return to serving his home community was a full-circle moment, as he was now ministering to the very people who helped shape his upbringing and early spiritual development, among these his schoolteachers and church leaders.

Rev. Harriott was warmly received by the congregations and the broader community, a testament to their respect and admiration for him.

President of the Pastoral Care and Outreach Programme at the Bryce congregation, Megan Dunkley, describes the distinguished clergyman as, “a man of God, very patient with everyone, willing to listen to anybody, regardless of how they look or how they are attired, and who has taught us, as congregants, to accept people as they are.”

She points out that even if mentally ill or homeless persons enter the premises, he insists that they be treated with love and respect.

One of Rev. Harriott’s core beliefs is that the Church should be an agent for transformation within the community.

Under his leadership, Bryce United Church has actively engaged with the community through various initiatives. These include celebrating national holidays and recognising individuals making significant contributions to the community.

In 2021, Rev. Harriott was elected Moderator of the United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, a prestigious position that placed him at the helm of the denomination.

As Moderator, he oversees the Synod and chairs the Central Mission Council, making key decisions that shape the direction of the Church.

Rev. Harriott also presides over significant events, such as the ordination of ministers and dedication of new church facilities.

His role as “pastor of pastors” allows him to mentor and guide church leaders as they serve their congregations.

Amidst his many responsibilities, Rev. Harriott has always prioritised his family.

Married to Dionne since 1991, the couple has navigated the challenges of life together while raising their children – Diandra, Garielle and DeJon.

Despite his busy schedule, Rev. Harriott has remained actively involved in his children’s lives, never missing a doctor’s appointment, school meeting or important milestone.

His commitment to family extends to his sons-in-law and grandchildren – Giselle and A’Zari, with whom he strives to spend quality time whenever possible.

Rev. Harriott’s journey is a testament to the power of faith, resilience and dedication in shaping, not only individual lives, but entire communities, as he continues to make his mark as a beacon of hope and transformation in Jamaica and beyond.