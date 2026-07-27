Unite in Spirt of Resilience to Rebuild Jamaica – GG

Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, is calling on Jamaicans to unite in the spirit of resilience to rebuild the country following the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa.

His message was delivered by Custos Rotulorum for St. Thomas, Hon. Marcia Bennett, at the National Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Church Service held on Sunday (July 26) at the Olson Memorial Church of God on Hope Road in St. Andrew.

Referencing the theme for this year’s national celebrations ‘United in Celebrating Resilience,’ the Governor-General said that “our national story has never been defined by the absence of hardship.”

He noted that while Emancipation in 1838 ended slavery and Independence in 1962 secured sovereignty, both milestones required Jamaicans to take responsibility for their own destiny even in adversity.

“Today, 2026, another generation confronts a different challenge as families rebuild homes, businesses restore livelihoods, and communities recover… Though the circumstances have changed, one truth remains constant, the Jamaican spirit has always found strength in adversity,” he pointed out.

He noted that resilience is not defined by enduring hardship alone but requires a collective effort involving neighbours, churches, emergency workers and every day citizens who have made the effort to support recovery across the island.

“Resilience, therefore, is not simply survival. It is the determination to rebuild, to restore, and to believe that tomorrow can be better than today,” the Governor-General said.

He noted that the Emancipation and Independence celebrations should not overshadow the ongoing struggles of those who are still grieving losses and rebuilding their lives from the hurricane, but instead, should renew the nation’s commitment to compassion, service and unity.

“May Almighty God continue to bless our beloved land and people, strengthen every community on the path to recovery, and guide Jamaica into a future marked by peace, justice, and enduring hope,” the Governor-General said.