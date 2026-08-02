UNICEF Donates 30 Water Tanks To Boost Water Security

The United Nations Children’s Fund, through its Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme, has donated 30 high-capacity 2,850-gallon water storage tanks to the Rural Water Supply Limited (RWSL) to strengthen water security and support communities affected by hurricane melissa.

Valued at over $10.5 million, the water tanks were handed over during a ceremony held on July 31, at Bogue Estate in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.

Chairman of the Rural Water Supply Limited, Omar Sweeney, said ten of the tanks have been earmarked for immediate deployment to communities still grappling with damage from Hurricane Melissa last October.

The communities to benefit include Maybole in St. Elizabeth, Lapland in St. James and Mother Fleure in Manchester.

“These are not temporary quick fix solutions. These are the tanks that will receive concrete bases. They’ll receive fencing, and they’ll receive the proper water treatment infrastructure that will ensure that the tanks are not just delivered, but they are installed and sustained,” Mr. Sweeney said.

“Also, UNICEF’s contribution is beyond the tanks because they will be financing the actual installation, which include the solar pumping systems and everything else,” he added.

Mr. Sweeney stated that the investment comes at a critical time as Jamaica remains on drought alert, with many rural communities continuing to face water shortages.

He also pointed out that inadequate access to water often places an added burden on families, particularly women and children, who are frequently responsible for collecting water for household use.

“As we take these tanks on behalf of Jamaica and the citizens of Jamaica, we want to give full regard and commendations to our partners (UNICEF) who did respond shortly after the hurricane and continue to remain strong and resolute with the things that they do,” Mr. Sweeney stated.

For his part, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Wayne Robertson, noted that the handover was a significant milestone in Jamaica’s pursuit of greater water security and climate resilience.

He indicated that the initiative reflects the importance of partnerships between government, international development agencies and local stakeholders in addressing the country’s growing climate challenges.

Mr. Robertson said Hurricane Melissa, not only damaged critical infrastructure but also disrupted the lives of thousands of Jamaicans by limiting access to safe and reliable water.

“This ceremony does not mark the end of our joint efforts. It signals the continuation of our strategic partnership. Rural Water Supply Limited and UNICEF are actively exploring further initiatives to restore water supply to affected communities, expand storage capacity, rehabilitate water systems, and also strengthen the resilience of rural communities against future climate-related shocks,” Mr. Robertson said.

In the meantime, Deputy Representative of UNICEF Jamaica, Mohammad Mohiuddin, said the donation is intended to support families and communities in western Jamaica that are still recovering from Hurricane Melissa.

He stated that the tanks form part of a broader effort to strengthen water storage and distribution so that households, schools, health facilities and other vulnerable communities have dependable access to safe water, particularly during emergencies.