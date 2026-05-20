UNICEF Commits to Long-Term Support of Early Childhood Sector

Deputy Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Jamaica, Mohammad Mohiuddin, says the organisation remains committed to supporting long-term improvements in Jamaica’s early-childhood systems and services.

Mr. Mohiuddin gave the commitment during the opening ceremony of the seventh annual Early Childhood Commission (ECC) Professional Development Institute (PDI), at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, on Monday (May 18).

The four-day conference, which ends on May 21, is being held under the theme ‘Making Rights Real, Reclaiming General Comment 7’.

“UNICEF is proud to support the ECC’s Professional Development Institute, convened at a critical moment for the sector,” Mr. Mohiuddin said.

He noted that the conference underscores the importance of ensuring that children’s rights are implemented in meaningful and practical ways.

“This forum rightly emphasises the practical action [needed], ensuring that children’s rights are not only recognised but truly lived, especially in times of crisis,” he explained.

Mr. Mohiuddin said UNICEF’s support extends beyond emergency response and includes efforts aimed at strengthening systems that serve vulnerable children and families.

“Beyond this immediate response, UNICEF remains committed to strengthening early-childhood systems, advancing screening and referral services, supporting policy development, and advocating for sustained investment in childhood development,” he outlined.

The UNICEF Deputy Representative added that these initiatives are essential to creating systems capable of effectively responding to the needs of vulnerable children.

“These actions are essential to building systems that are inclusive, resilient, and responsive to the most vulnerable,” Mr. Mohiuddin said.

He also underscored the importance of ensuring equal protection and opportunities for all children.

“Making child rights real must mean every child, everywhere, without exceptions,” he emphasised.

Mr. Mohiuddin expressed confidence that the conference would encourage meaningful dialogue and innovative solutions across the sector.

The ECC’s annual Professional Development Institute brings together educators, policymakers and development partners to strengthen standards and improve outcomes within Jamaica’s early childhood sector.