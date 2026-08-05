UNIA President Encourages Jamaica and Ghana to Pursue Direct Air Links

President of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA) and African Communities League (ACL), Jamaica Division, Steven Golding, is encouraging Jamaica and Ghana to pursue direct air links, expanded trade and stronger educational partnerships.

Speaking with JIS News during a tour of the Seville Great House in St. Ann by President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, and the handover of African houses at Seville Heritage Park, on August 4, Mr. Golding said the relationship between the two countries should now be strengthened through practical initiatives that benefit citizens on both sides of the Atlantic.

“We need to also think about educational exchanges,” he said, adding that stronger collaboration between institutions in Jamaica and Ghana would help deepen understanding of the countries’ shared history and culture.

Mr. Golding also called for increased trade and investment, noting that Jamaica and Ghana can capitalise on products and industries that reflect their common heritage.

“A lot of people don’t know that Ghanaians don’t eat ackee even though we brought ackee here from Ghana. And while the trees line the streets, they don’t eat it. So, we need to start thinking about ackee factories in Ghana that can supply a large Jamaican and Caribbean diaspora and community,” he told JIS News.

He further argued that improving transportation links between the Caribbean and West Africa would make it easier to expand tourism, commerce and academic collaboration.

“There’s been talk of direct flights to Africa but Barbados has announced that they will be doing so twice a month to Ghana. I think Jamaica can also step up to the plate and maybe we can add our own twice a month on different days,” Mr. Golding said.

He maintained that easier travel would encourage greater people-to-people exchanges while opening new opportunities for business, education and cultural cooperation.

President Mahama is on a four-day State Visit to Jamaica, which concludes on Wednesday (August 5).