UNESCO Reaffirms Support for Jamaica’s Education Reform and Teacher Empowerment

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Jamaica’s efforts to strengthen the education system and empower educators through enhanced collaboration, innovation, and digital transformation.

This was disclosed by Regional Director and Representative of UNESCO’s Cluster Office for the Caribbean, Eric Falt, during a recent World Teachers’ Day press conference at the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport in Kingston.

The announcement was welcomed by Minister of State, Hon. Kerensia Morrison, who spoke during the event.

Mr. Falt, who noted that teachers are central to national development and community life, commended Jamaica’s educators for their continued service and influence.

In highlighting the importance of partnership in education, Mr. Falt emphasised that collaboration must extend beyond the classroom to engage all actors within the learning ecosystem.

“True collaboration means that teachers must learn from one another, that they must work closely with school leaders and support staff, with government officials… as well as… have a voice… in shaping the policies that affect their work and their students,” he explained.

Additionally, Mr. Falt underscored the importance of equipping teachers with modern resources and actionable data to support their professional growth and instructional impact.

“Teachers need access to the right tools, skills, and data to improve their practice, advocate for themselves, and drive meaningful change. Recognising this, UNESCO and its partners are currently supporting Jamaica in a bold digital transformation of the education system, designed, in particular, to make data work for teachers, optimising deployment, personalising professional development, and fostering collaboration across the profession,” he said.

In her remarks, Ms. Morrison thanked UNESCO and all stakeholder partners involved in this endeavour and extended “our deepest gratitude to our teachers… . You are the heart of our education system”.

World Teachers’ Day was observed on Sunday (October 5) under the theme ‘Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession’.