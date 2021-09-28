UNDP Rep Urges Network On Peace, Crime Prevention And Security For Youth

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Denise Antonio, is encouraging the Government to consider establishing a national knowledge-sharing and empowerment network on peace, crime prevention and citizen safety and security for youth organisations.

“The network will serve to systematise best practices in youth-led community-based crime-prevention methods and provide mentorship, resources, crime prevention micro-grant funding and other opportunities to youth-led organisations,” she said.

Ms. Antonio, who was addressing the virtual UNDP Youth Summit on crime and violence on September 21, said that the network could be a product of institutional arrangements through the existing collaboration between the Ministries of National Security, and Education, Youth, and Information, and could be further strengthened by the inclusion of select private-sector and civil-society organisations.

“The UNDP stands ready to support such an undertaking,” she noted.

The UNDP Youth Summit on crime and violence was held in observance of World Peace Day.

The two-day event was supported by the UNDP under the auspices of its Amplifying Youth Voice and Action (AYVA) project in partnership with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Caribbean, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Ministry of National Security, and RISE Life Management Services.