UK Trade Delegation Engaging Jamaican Stakeholders in Multi-Sector Business Mission

Representatives from a diverse group of United Kingdom (UK)-based companies are currently in Jamaica for a three-day business mission, scheduled from October 8 to 10.

The delegation comprises companies operating across key sectors, including education, waste management, infrastructure, agriculture and food, engineering, and logistics.

Participating entities include Amey, Inciner8, Mowlem, NCUK University Pathways, JP Logistics Solutions, and NSG Exports Limited.

During the visit, delegates will participate in sector-specific round-table discussions with public and private-sector officials, including government ministers. They will also engage in one-on-one meetings with local companies.

Deputy British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Jonathan Cook, described the staging of the second UK Business Trade Mission to Jamaica since the COVID-19 pandemic as a clear testament to the enduring strength of the partnership and robust trading relationship between both countries.

“It marks a significant step forward in deepening the commercial ties between our two nations; it’s about creating opportunities for economic dignity and mutual growth. The UK and Jamaica share a rich history, enduring values and a shared vision for inclusive and sustainable growth.

“These shared dynamics make us natural partners, and the strong people-to-people links between our countries mean that many British companies have found success in Jamaica, and Jamaican companies success in the United Kingdom. Our hope is that this trade mission will result in more of that success,” he said.

Mr. Cook noted that the Mission is being delivered through a collaborative effort between the UK Department for Business and Trade and the Caribbean Council, with support from the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ).

“This Mission is more than just business. It shows that trade and investment are not just abstract numbers; it is about building relationships, fostering collaboration and unlocking new avenues for growth. Jamaica’s strategic location, entrepreneurial spirit and ambitious development agenda make it an ideal partner for UK firms seeking to expand their global footprint,” he said.

Country Director for Jamaica at the UK Department for Business and Trade, Hodari Stewart, reported that UK exports to Jamaica increased by 20 per cent in 2024.

Noting that the Jamaican economy is projected to grow between one and 1.7 per cent in 2025, Mr. Stewart said the Mission is convening Jamaican business leaders, UK companies, and key stakeholders to explore the dynamic opportunities that lie ahead.

“It is more than a series of meetings. It’s strategic initiatives to deepen commercial ties between UK and Jamaica, fostering bilateral trade and unlocking new pathways,” he stated.

Mr. Stewart urged the representatives to explore synergies that will lead to meaningful partnerships.

“The next three days is the space for dialogue [and] discovery. Let us seize the opportunity to strengthen UK-Jamaica trade relations and chart the course towards shared prosperity,” he said.

PSOJ Executive Director, Sacha Vaccianna-Riley, affirmed the organisation’s readiness to collaborate and convert emerging opportunities into tangible partnerships.

“This visit is not about transactions only. It is about building trust, it is about establishing long-term relationships and creating sustainable business opportunities that will benefit both our countries,” she said.

JCC Vice President, Janine Chen, stated that the sectors represented in the Mission are well aligned with Jamaica’s national growth agenda and present meaningful opportunities for collaboration.

“We are confident that your time here will lead not only to commercial agreements but also to long-lasting partnerships that strengthen the ties between Jamaica and the United Kingdom,” she said.