UK Diaspora Volunteers Partner with CIB to Deliver Post-Hurricane Aid in Westmoreland

A United Kingdom (UK) based volunteer group, in partnership with the Coconut Industry Board (CIB), has delivered vital humanitarian aid to residents of Darliston, Westmoreland, and schools in nearby communities, as recovery efforts continue six months after Hurricane Melissa.

The initiative, which includes the donation of food and essential supplies, is being led by volunteers from Croydon in the UK , and involves other Diaspora partners.

While making the donations on Tuesday (April 28), CIB Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sean Cameron, told JIS News that the partnership was born out of urgent need in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

He noted that longstanding relationships with members of the Jamaican Diaspora in London played a key role in mobilising support for affected communities.

Mr. Cameron said the collaboration resulted in the shipment of two 40 foot containers, valued at approximately £400,000, containing relief supplies for affected communities across the island.

He indicated that despite logistical challenges, the organisation utilised its resources to store and distribute the items to those most in need.

Mr. Cameron added that the CIB worked with Members of Parliament and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to coordinate distribution efforts.

The CEO pointed out that Darliston was deliberately selected due to the high level of need that continues to be experienced within the community.

He further indicated that the CIB will be extending support to farming communities in St. Elizabeth, particularly in areas surrounding its hybridisation farm, which sustained significant damage during Hurricane Melissa.

Mr. Cameron added that the organisation is also exploring additional avenues of assistance, including financial support for schools and institutions, as recovery efforts continue across affected areas.

Meanwhile, representative of the volunteer group, Dr Andrew Brown, said the partnership, which began the day after the hurricane, exceeded initial expectations in scope and scale.

“We didn’t know that we would end up sending two and a half containers… we just thought maybe a few barrels. Six months later we’re so happy to say that the partnership has been able to donate two and a half containers of relief items,” he stated.

The day’s activities also included the distribution of snacks, juice and other items to Darliston Primary School; clothing and stationery to Cokes View Primary School; and a cheque, courtesy of the Andrews family in the UK, along with stationery items to Unity Primary School.

At the institutional level, the support has been welcomed by Principal of Cokes View Primary School, Wayne Vanhorne, who underscored the importance of the assistance to the wider school community.

“This donation… will go a far way in helping all of us to rebound. It has come in at a time when we really need the help, and we are extremely grateful,” he said.

Further appreciation came from Principal of Unity Primary School, Dawnette Hall-Beharie, who highlighted the extent of damage sustained at her institution and the positive impact of the support received.

“Our school was severely mangled by Hurricane Melissa,” she told JIS News, noting that only eight of the school’s 24 classrooms are currently in use.

Mrs. Hall-Beharie explained that the damage has forced the school to implement a rotation system to accommodate students.

“We are so grateful to the Andrews family and the Croydon volunteers out of the UK for their hurricane relief support. The resource areas in our school were totally destroyed. So we are absolutely grateful for the support they have given towards replenishing our teaching aids for maximum success in the teaching learning process,” she added.