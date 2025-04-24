UDC Welcomes the Public Back to the Beach Section of Harmony Beach Park

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is pleased to welcome Jamaicans and visitors back to the beachfront at Harmony Beach Park, following its temporary closure.

“We are grateful for the patience and understanding of the public during the period of closure,” said Mr. L. Robert Honeyghan, General Manager of the UDC.

“Harmony Beach Park is a signature space in Montego Bay, and we’re proud to restore full access to the beach for residents and visitors.”

Harmony Beach Park represents the UDC’s broader commitment to people-centred development.

As an agency charged with shaping Jamaica’s urban landscape, the UDC is intentional about creating spaces that serve the public good, spaces that uplift, connect, and promote well-being.

With the beachfront now reopened, guests can once again enjoy the full range of amenities the park offers, including free public Wi-Fi, jogging trails, and expansive green spaces designed for comfort, recreation, and community engagement.

“Harmony Beach Park is a clear example of how development can blend seamlessly with human interest,” added Mr. Honeyghan. “We see this park as an investment in people, a place that promotes wellness, fosters connection, and reminds us of the beauty that’s possible when we build with purpose.”

The UDC remains steadfast in its mission to create, manage, and protect public spaces that enhance lives and contribute meaningfully to Jamaica’s development.

We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the shoreline.