UDC Urges Jamaicans to Help Protect Public Assets

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is appealing to Jamaicans to take greater responsibility for protecting and preserving the public spaces and attractions under its management.

UDC Chairman, Norman Brown, told JIS News that the facilities are national assets belonging to the Jamaican people and should be treated with care to ensure that future generations can enjoy them.

He encouraged members of the public not only to care for the facilities themselves, but also to discourage others from engaging in activities that could cause damage.

“Even if you are not the one who is creating an infraction at a park, try to discourage others from doing so, because it is our legacy,” the Chairman urged.

Mr. Brown highlighted Dunn’s River Falls and Park in St. Ann as one of the Corporation’s premier assets and stressed the importance of preserving such facilities.

“Dunn’s River is the jewel of the assets that we hold for the public. We want the public to understand, appreciate and help us to keep those things so that, for generations to come, they will know that these are the assets that make Jamaica special,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy General Manager with responsibility for Subsidiary Management and Revenue Generation at the UDC, Sherlock Glenister, echoed the call, noting that improper garbage disposal and damage to infrastructure remain ongoing challenges at some UDC-managed facilities.

He cited damage to lighting along the jogging track at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay as an example of the costs associated with the misuse of public amenities.

“Persons sat on [the lights], kicked them out, and we are now left with no lights at this point. So, in five years, we have to go back to reinstall lighting for the track,” Mr. Glenister said.

Pointing to the Portmore Resilience Park in St. Catherine, which is slated for completion later this year, Mr. Glenister urged prospective users to take responsibility for safeguarding and preserving the new facility.

“We’re building a park for you. We are giving a space for you to come and enjoy, relax, and have that peace of mind. We ask that you are also responsible to ensure that you protect the space [and] dispose of your garbage,” he said.

Mr. Glenister also urged patrons to refrain from damaging facilities, stealing plants, or trampling landscaped areas.

“Just protect the place and have it as a place that [you] are proud of and want to come [to] on a daily basis,” he said.