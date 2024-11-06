UDC Resumes Full Operations Following Tropical Storm Rafael

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is pleased to announce that, with the Tropical Storm Warning for Jamaica now lifted, all UDC offices, attractions, and facilities have reopen on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Safety assessments have been completed at all UDC-managed locations, ensuring they are ready and safe for the return of staff and visitors.

The UDC Corporate Office in Kingston, the Jamaica Conference Centre Main Office, and the St. Ann Development Company (SADCo) Main Office have reopened, along with other previously closed sites, including the Runaway Bay Water Company Customer Service Centres in Caymanas, St. Catherine, and Runaway Bay, St. Ann.

Additionally, UDC-managed attractions such as Reach Falls in Portland, Turtle River Park in St. Ann, and UDC-operated craft markets will resume regular operations.

Following thorough assessments, all UDC-managed beaches, including The World-Famous Dunn’s River Falls and Park, Bluefields Beach, Long Bay Beach, Harmony Beach, and Ocho Rios Bay Beach, have been deemed safe for reopening.

Locations that remained open during the storm—including the general section of Dunn’s River Falls and Park, Green Grotto Caves & Attractions in St. Ann, the Ocho Rios Commercial Centre, Runaway Bay Water Company operations (except for previously closed Customer Service Centres), Negril Main Office, Western Region Main Office, and Harmony Beach Park Main Office—will continue their usual operations.

As UDC resumes full services, it encourages all staff and the public to maintain high standards of personal safety and exercise caution when travelling.

UDC remains committed to the safety of our staff, guests, and community as we transition back to normal operations.

For further updates, the public is encouraged to stay informed via UDC’s WhatsApp and social media channels, the Met Office, and national news outlets.