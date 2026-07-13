UDC Advances Plans for More Than 20,000-Unit Housing Project

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is advancing plans for a major housing programme that will see the construction of more than 20,000 housing units across Jamaica.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Chairman, UDC, Norman Brown, said the initiative will complement the work of other government housing agencies by expanding access to housing across the island.

“Presently, our plans are to build in excess of 20,000 houses right across Jamaica in Kingston, St. Catherine, St. Elizabeth and St. Ann,” said Mr. Brown.

He indicated that approximately half of the planned housing units will be developed in southwest Jamaica, where the UDC intends to support reconstruction efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

“We will be using this opportunity in housing to rebuild the southwestern section of Jamaica. That area alone, we are planning to do at least 10,000 houses, and those plans are now far advanced,” Mr. Brown informed.

The Chairman noted that the housing developments will be constructed on UDC-owned lands.

He further explained that implementation of the programme is expected to accelerate following the finalisation of the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA).

“That will help us now to move forward with our plans very quickly, so that we can build units so that people can be resettled and get housing opportunities and move on with their lives,” said Mr. Brown.

The Chairman noted that the housing programme forms part of the Government’s broader strategy to rebuild communities in a more resilient manner.

“As you know, Black River was almost ground zero for Hurricane Melissa. The Government is going to be rebuilding in a resilient way. There is going to be a new urban centre in that area, which will be moved a bit away from the shoreline so it has protection from weather events,” he said.