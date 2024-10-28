UCJ Invites Education Stakeholders to CANQATE Conference

The University Council of Jamaica (UCJ) is inviting all education stakeholders to the 20th Annual Caribbean Area Network for Quality Assurance in Tertiary Education (CANQATE) Conference.

It is scheduled to take place from November 5 to 7, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Under the theme ‘Twenty Years of Promoting Quality in Higher Education: Development, Impact and Opportunities for a Sustainable Future’, this milestone event is set to be the premier gathering of quality assurance professionals in the Caribbean.

According to a bulletin issued by the Ministry of Education and Youth, the conference will serve as a vital platform for the exchange of ideas, best practices, and innovative strategies aimed at enhancing the quality of tertiary education throughout the region.

This year’s agenda includes a series of keynote addresses, plenary sessions, workshops, and valuable networking opportunities, all designed to foster collaboration and drive continuous improvement in higher education.

The UCJ continues to reaffirm its commitment to upholding and advancing the standards of higher education in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

The 20th anniversary of CANQATE presents a unique opportunity for stakeholders to engage in critical dialogue that will shape the future of education in the region.

Interested participants are encouraged to register at www.canqate.org.

For further information, persons can contact the UCJ at info@ucj.org.jm or canqate2024@ucj.org.jm.