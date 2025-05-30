UCC Launches Two Doctoral Programmes

The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) now offers two innovative doctoral programmes, the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) and the Doctor of Professional Practice (DProf), aimed at shaping the future of Jamaica’s workforce and driving the nation’s economic development.

The official launch of the programmes was held on May 28 at the UCC Main Campus, 17 Worthington Avenue in Kingston. Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., who addressed the launch, said it marks a significant milestone in Jamaica’s development journey.

He emphasised the importance of education and skills development in remaining globally competitive. “The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is committed to aligning education with employment outcomes. These doctoral programmes will undoubtedly contribute to our efforts, equipping graduates with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the future of work,”

Minister Charles Jr. said. Meanwhile, President of UCC, Professor Colin Gyles, stated that the doctoral programmes reflect the direction in which the UCC is going towards deeper research, more advanced scholarship, and broader national relevance.

“They will serve Jamaica and the Caribbean by cultivating the next generation of leaders in business, governance, health, and professional practice,” he added. Professor Gyles disclosed that the UCC has been re-accredited by the United Kingdom-based Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges, and Universities (ASIC).

“Attaining university status from the UCJ is a significant endorsement of our governance, our dedication to innovation, and our pursuit of excellence in academic quality,” he said.

“These recognitions reflect the calibre of our faculty, the resilience of our students, and the strength of our strategic vision,” Professor Gyles asserted. The re-accreditation became effective from January 5, 2025 to January 4, 2029 and marks the university’s fourth consecutive term receiving ASIC’s highest commendation, a distinction UCC has maintained since 2017.

The UCC is the only official Affiliate/Recognised institution of the University of London (UOL) to offer the Certificate of Higher Education in Common Law and the Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degrees in Jamaica.