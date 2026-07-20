UCC Graduates Encouraged to Become Innovators and Nation-Builders

Deputy Chief Education Officer in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Winnie Berry, has urged graduating students of the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) to embrace their roles as innovators, leaders, and nation-builders, emphasising their responsibility to help drive Jamaica’s growth and development.

“You are the living proof that our investment in education is the most powerful tool we have to transform our society. You’re graduating at a pivotal time in our nation’s history. As a Ministry, we are deeply committed to equipping you, not just for a degree, but with the skills, the resilience, and the ethical foundation necessary to contribute meaningfully to a rapidly evolving global land space,” she stated.

Dr. Berry, who has responsibility for Core Curriculum and Support Services, was delivering remarks on behalf of Portfolio Minister, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, during UCC’s 2026 Commencement Ceremony at the National Arena in Kingston on Sunday (July 19).

Meanwhile, she encouraged the graduating class to draw inspiration from the three honourees at this year’s ceremony.

Professor the Most Hon. Denise Eldemire-Shearer, Nathaniel Peat, and Dame Beverly Lindsay were honoured by the UCC in recognition of their outstanding contributions to nation-building.

Mr. Peat and Dame Lindsay were each conferred with the degree of Doctor of Humane Letters (D.H.L.), Honoris Causa, while Professor Eldemire-Shearer received the University’s Humanitarian Award in recognition of her exceptional service to Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

“They have blazed a trail, showing you that life… filled with purpose is possible. They have demonstrated that education must be married to action, and that true success is measured by the impact you have on others,” the Deputy Chief Education Officer emphasised.

Dr. Berry further noted that Mr. Peat’s business acumen and pioneering contributions to the financial sector have not only helped to build institutions, but have also created opportunities for countless Jamaicans.

“You have shown us that success is not just about personal gain, but about building bridges for others to cross,” she told the honouree.

Meanwhile, Dr. Berry remarked that Dame Beverly Lindsay’s distinguished career in public service, politics, and diplomacy stands as a testament to the impact of a life devoted to serving others and advancing the public good.

“You carry the band of Jamaica across the globe with grace, dignity, and excellence, proving that one individual can truly shape the world,” the Deputy Chief Education Officer stated.

She pointed out that Professor Eldemire-Shearer has devoted her life’s work to improving the well-being of Jamaica’s most vulnerable citizens.

“Your pioneering work in gerontology and your compassionate advocacy for our elderly population reflects the very best of the Jamaican spirit. You have shown us what it means to serve with humility and a profound sense of duty,” Dr. Berry affirmed.

In his remarks, University President, Professor Colin Gyles, congratulated the graduands and all who have helped prepare them to make meaningful contributions to society.

“As you make your move forward, I encourage you to remain committed to three things – competence, character, and contribution,” he urged.

UCC’s commencement ceremony, held under the theme: ‘Journey to the Finish: Celebrating Success, Inspiring Futures’, saw 1,015 students graduate from undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.