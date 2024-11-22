Two-Time JTA President is 2024 Roll of Honour Awardee

Two-time Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) President, Doran Dixon, is the 2024 recipient of the prestigious JTA Roll of Honour Award.

The presentation was made during the award ceremony on Wednesday (November 20) at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, in her address during the ceremony, commended Mr. Dixon for his distinguished service beyond the call of duty, which has contributed to building the nation.

“Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition. Your purpose-driven approach is an inspiration to us all. You have set a standard of excellence that will resonate for generations to come,” she said.

President of the JTA, Dr. Mark Smith, said throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Dixon has championed teachers’ rights and welfare, fought for improved working conditions and benefits for all teachers, mentored many young teachers and other members of the union and contributed to the landmark policies that have come to characterise the education system.

“Mr. Dixon’s tireless dedication to education and unionism has left an indelible mark on our nation. [His] unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of teachers has inspired a generation of educators to go on and do extraordinary things,” he noted.

“He has demonstrated unwavering loyalty to the JTA and its mission. We thank you for the work you have done, and we look forward to further contributions,” Dr. Smith added.

In his response, Mr. Dixon thanked all the individuals who have contributed to his professional career.

“Never discount anybody; and if you are going to serve, serve every single person. I have learned that lesson… every person is valuable, and because I was never discounted, I stand before you honouring… every person who would have contributed to my journey,” he said.

Over his 42 years as a member of the JTA, Mr. Dixon has served as Contact Teacher, District and Parish Association Executive, President of affiliate group, the Jamaica Association of Teacher Education (JATE), and member of the General Council.

The former Regional Officer for the south-central parishes of Manchester, St. Elizabeth and Clarendon holds the distinction of being one of only five members who have served twice as JTA president from 2008 to 2009, and 2014 to 2015.

The settlement of wage negotiations between the JTA and the Government, and the provision of a grant for the education of teachers’ children at university are among the notable achievements of Mr. Dixon’s terms in that office.

Other awards he has received include the Prime Minister’s Award in Service to Education, and the Mico University College 175th Anniversary Award.

Instituted in 1977, the JTA Roll of Honour Award is presented annually to an outstanding member, in recognition of sterling service to the JTA, education and community, in keeping with the organisation’s code of ethics.