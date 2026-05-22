Two Public Buildings to Be Renamed In Honour of Labour Stalwarts

As part of Workers’ Week 2026 celebrations, two Kingston-based buildings under the Ministry of Labour and Social Security will be officially renamed.

The renaming ceremonies, scheduled for May 26, form part of the broader slate of activities commemorating Labour Day on Monday, May 25.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, announced that the ceremonies will pay tribute to two distinguished Jamaicans in recognition of their outstanding contributions to national development.

“The building on North Street will be renamed the Portia Simpson-Miller Building… while the building at National Heroes Circle will be renamed the Lynden Newland Building,” she told JIS News.

Minister Grange noted that the week’s activities officially commenced with the National Church Service held in Montego Bay on Sunday, May 17.

Additional observances will include floral tributes to National Hero, the Right Excellent Samuel Sharpe, at his shrine in National Heroes Park, Kingston, and at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay, St. James, on May 23.

Workers’ Week and Labour Day activities are being observed under the theme ‘One People, One Purpose: In All Things Jamaica Wins’.