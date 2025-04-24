Two Members of the Judiciary Sworn in to Serve in Higher Offices

Two members of the judiciary were sworn in to higher office for the Easter Term by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, today (April 24), at King’s House.

Taking the Oath of Allegiance were Her Honour Tracey-Ann Johnson and Her Honour Christine McNeil, who have been appointed to act as Puisne Judge and Master-in-Chambers, respectively, from April 28 to July 31.

Congratulating the judges, the Governor-General said their appointments reflect not only professional merit but also a deep trust in their integrity, impartiality and commitment to justice.

“On behalf of the nation, I offer my congratulations and best wishes as you continue to advance the principles of equity, accountability, and the rule of law in our society. May your tenure be marked by wisdom, fairness and the enduring respect of those you serve,” he said.

Her Honour Tracey-Ann Johnson was appointed Senior Judge of the Parish Court in 2019 and since 2020, has been serving as Acting Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court.

Her Honour Christine McNeil served as Acting Parish Judge from 2021 to 2022 and has been serving as acting Master-in-Chambers since 2023.

For his part, Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes, congratulated the judges and reminded them that they are “continuing the long and distinguished tradition of judicial officers who have served with excellence in our judiciary at different levels”.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Her Honour Tracey-Ann Johnson expressed gratitude to those who have invested in and supported them along their journeys.

“You have made it possible for us to embrace this opportunity that we have been given. We wish to thank, in particular, the Honourable Chief Justice and the Judicial Services Commission for this opportunity to serve in a higher office,” she said.