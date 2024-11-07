TVET Key in Attracting Investments – JAMPRO

Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) Vice President for Exports, Sonja Linton, has highlighted the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in enhancing the country’s competitiveness and attracting the level of investments needed to grow the economy.

“Investors seeking to establish operations in Jamaica’s key industries need to know that there is not only a ready pool of highly skilled, talented and dependable professionals, but they also need to know that there’s a mechanism to grow and replenish that pool consistently,” she noted.

“Thanks to the market-driven technical and vocational training programmes, investors are more likely to select Jamaica as their destination of choice to support their business activities,” Ms. Linton added.

She was speaking during Monday’s (November 4) opening of the HEART/NSTA Trust’s TVET Summit and Exhibition at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston.

The three-day event highlighted the critical role that TVET plays in connecting education with employment, fostering national development, and propelling Jamaica towards a future of sustained economic and social progress.

In welcoming the event’s staging, Ms. Linton said it not only emphasises the importance of vocational and technical education, but also demonstrates the commitment of the HEART/NSTA Trust and the wider Government in providing young people with opportunities to leverage the latest technologies.

Ms. Linton said TVET ensures that, “the Jamaican labour force is not only prepared for today’s jobs, but also tomorrow’s opportunities.”

“TVET serves as a bridge between education and employment and is essential for social and economic development, especially in key sectors like robotics, construction, auto mechanics and agriculture,” she noted.

The Vice President further highlighted TVET as a catalyst for social mobility and poverty reduction, providing underserved individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to improve employability and contribute to national economic growth.

Ms. Linton praised the industry collaboration in crafting the curriculum which ensures that TVET aligns with labour market needs.

“We have seen where the HEART/NSTA Trust has deliberately developed practical, competency-based training programmes in collaboration with local employers, tailored to meet the specific needs of the Jamaican job market,” she said.

Ms. Linton reaffirmed JAMPRO’s commitment to supporting the HEART/NSTA Trust, and encouraged all participants at the Summit to absorb the insights and best practices shared.

“In partnership with the HEART/NSTA Trust, we look forward to continuing our efforts to position Jamaica to attract meaningful investments for job creation and the economic advancement of our country,” she said.