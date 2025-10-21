Tropical Storm Watch in Effect for Jamaica – Press Release #1

The Office of Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Management (ODPEM) is advising the public that the Meteorological Service of Jamaica (MSJ) has reported a potential tropical cyclone to form in the central Caribbean later today that could pose a possible threat to Jamaica within 48 hours.

This system is expected to produce heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds with the potential of reaching tropical storm force predominantly over northeastern and southern parishes starting Wednesday October 22, through to the weekend.

Fishers on the cays and banks are advised to evacuate immediately and start returning to the mainland. Other small craft operators in our coastal waters are advised to return to port. Small craft operators who are in port are advised not to risk going out.

The ODPEM is advising the public who resides in the low-lying and flood prone areas to take the following precautions:

 Be ready to evacuate if you live in low-lying or flood- prone areas. Decide early on evacuation routes.

 Avoid flooded waterways i.e. fords, gullies, streams or rivers, either on foot or in vehicle.

 Ensure that all important documents are secured in plastic bags or waterproof containers.

 Turn off electrical power, gas & water supplies in areas that are in immediate danger of flooding.

 Avoid areas with damaged roadways.

 Avoid areas prone to landslide & flooding.

The public is being asked to monitor the media, MSJ & relevant authorities for further advisories. The ODPEM will continue to monitor the system and provide the public with information as necessary.