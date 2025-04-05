Trelawny Parish Development Committee Ahead of National Benchmarks in Community Development

The Trelawny Parish Development Committee (TPDC) stands ahead of national benchmarks in community development, with verified Community Development Committees (CDCs) active in over 60 per cent of its communities.

Executive Director of the Social Development Commission (SDC), Omar Frith, made the disclosure while addressing the SDC and TPDC Community Development Committee Conference and Quiz at the First Assembly of God Church in Falmouth, Trelawny, on Thursday (April 3).

As of March 2025, Trelawny has 38 mapped communities, with 30 CDCs officially recorded.

However, following a verification process by the SDC to ensure legitimacy and functionality, 20 of these CDCs met the required standards.

“Trelawny stands out among the various parishes nationally and while we are proud of the work of the parishes, Trelawny continues to be a light,” Mr. Frith stated.

He also informed that across Jamaica, only 238 out of 481 recorded CDCs have been verified, representing less than 50 per cent of the total.

Moreover, Trelawny boasts five Development Area Committees (DACs), four of which are verified.

“This means every single year, in spite of the fact that Parish Development Committees (PDCs) have asked for a grant to support your projects, in order for you to qualify for the grant, you must be verified, you must be deemed legitimate, and you are able to develop a report and implement in a way that is accountable and transparent,” Mr. Frith informed.

“Trelawny stands as that parish that have ticked the box in almost every single area. So, I have to pause to say congratulations to you,” he added.

In the meantime, Mr. Frith commended the TPDC and CDCs by extensions, for their accountability, transparency, and impactful projects, including housing and feeding programmes, as well as the launch of a podcast.

He said that the parish’s success stems from its following of the SDC’s Integrated Community Development Strategy, that advances economic development through community-driven planning, strong governance, reliable data, and projects.

The event featured a quiz competition among its five DACs from Albert Town, Duncans, Wakefield, Clark’s Town, and Falmouth.

Duncans DAC, however, emerged as champions after defeating Falmouth DAC in the final round.

TPDC President, Morlett Schloss highlighted that the conference and competition were designed to strengthen stakeholder collaboration, assess community awareness, and provide information about developments across the communities.

Ms. Schloss said such events are important, as it brings together community representatives, as well as increases awareness in the parish.

“[It is important] in getting information and finding out what is it that our communities are aware of. So, I believe that’s the basis under which we are having such a conference today, the first of its kind,” she said.