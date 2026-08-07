Trelawny Celebrates Country’s Independence with Civic Ceremony in Water Square

The historic Water Square in Falmouth, Trelawny, provided a fitting backdrop on August 6, as the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), in partnership with the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, hosted the parish’s Independence Civic Ceremony.

This event was held to commemorate Jamaica’s 64th Anniversary of Independence under the theme ‘United in Celebrating Resilience’.

The ceremony brought together government officials, civic leaders, members of the uniformed services, students and residents in a patriotic observance celebrating Jamaica’s achievements, while reaffirming a collective commitment to nation-building.

Custos of Trelawny, Hon. Hugh Gentles, accompanied by His Worship the Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor C. Junior Gager, inspected the Guard of Honour mounted by members of the Trelawny Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Jamaica Fire Brigade, and the Jamaica Defence Force. The Custos also took the General Salute before the commencement of the civic ceremony.

Custos Gentles delivered the Independence Message on behalf of Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen; Hon. Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, Member of Parliament for South Trelawny and Minister of State in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, delivered the Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon Andrew Holness’ Independence Message; and Councillor Garth Wilkinson, Minority Leader of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, delivered the Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding’s message.

Custos Gentles urged Jamaicans to continue drawing strength from the resilience that has sustained the nation throughout its history.

He encouraged citizens to uphold the values of unity, service and integrity while working together to build a stronger, more inclusive Jamaica where every citizen has the opportunity to contribute to national development.

Mrs. Dalrymple-Philibert reminded Jamaicans that the country’s greatest achievements have always come through unity, determination and an unwavering belief in its people.

The message called on citizens at home and across the Diaspora to embrace the spirit of resilience, work together to overcome challenges and continue building a secure, prosperous and globally respected Jamaica.

Welcoming those in attendance, Mayor Gager said the celebration was not only a commemoration of Jamaica’s political independence but also a tribute to the enduring character of the Jamaican people.

“Our history reminds us that resilience has carried us through every season of challenge and change. It is the same resilience that continues to strengthen our families, our communities and our nation,” he said.

The Mayor urged Jamaicans to reject hopelessness and division and instead embrace optimism, unity and shared responsibility.

“The future of our nation cannot be shaped by government alone. It requires every citizen to play a part,” he said, encouraging Jamaicans to choose “love over hostility, unity over division and respect over discord.”

He also paid tribute to the nation’s police officers, soldiers, firefighters, teachers, healthcare workers, sanitation workers and other public servants whose dedication continues to strengthen communities across the island.

Patriotism was on full display throughout the ceremony as Teja Jea Rose, Miss Trelawny Festival Queen 2026, confidently delivered the National Pledge, while students of Granville Primary and Infant School, winners of the JCDC Gold Medal for Folk Song, delighted the audience with a vibrant cultural performance celebrating Jamaica’s rich musical heritage.

With Jamaica’s Black, Green and Gold proudly flying above historic Water Square, the ceremony concluded with a renewed call for citizens to remain united in purpose, resilient in spirit and steadfast in their commitment to building a stronger nation for future generations.

The civic ceremony formed part of a series of Independence celebrations taking place across the island as Jamaica proudly marks 64 years of nationhood.