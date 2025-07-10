Transport Minister Says Safety of Students is Priority in Rural School Bus Programme

Every precaution is being taken to ensure the safe transportation of students under the Rural School Bus programme, says Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz.

Providing an update on the programme at a press conference on July 8, at the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) auditorium in Kingston, the Minister pointed out that the dedicated Rural School Bus System has been put in place by the Government, with subsidised fares, to make it safe and affordable for students to travel to school.

“The buses, which will be used under the Rural Bus System in Jamaica, will have unparalleled protection for children and adult passengers alike. Additionally, it is important to note that the Rural School Bus programme has a dedicated JUTC (Jamaica Urban Transit Company) team that inspects the school buses purchased from America, to ensure their safety, reliability, comfort, and annual maintenance,” he said.

The Government is on track to deliver 100 buses for the rollout of the programme for the September school term.

“The units are inspected by both overseas and local experts, whose confirmation of them meeting the required standard is obtained prior to admission of a bus to the fleet. Our children’s safety is our number-one priority. This is why the Jamaica Rural School Bus Programme is utilising the gold standard of American-made school buses,” the Minister emphasised.

Mr. Vaz said the average age of the buses being purchased is 10 years, with some below 10 years and even as low as eight years old.

“The fact is the average age of buses and cars in the public transport system is 18 and 14 years old, way above the average age of the buses which are being brought in,” the Minister noted.

He pointed out that the school buses are designed to handle the most rugged driving conditions, whether in Canada, the United States or the Caribbean.

“Of interest might be the fact that our Jamaican specification strictly provides for the purchase of the world-renowned Cummins diesel engines with Alison transmissions. This is widely regarded as among the most dependable powertrain in school systems operated across the globe,” the Minister said.

Mr. Vaz pointed out that the engines and transmissions are designed to last between 300,000 and 500,000 miles before overhauling.

“The buses we are bringing to Jamaica have an average of 135,000 miles or fewer. Hence they would give service to our students for easily another 10 to15 years on our Jamaican roads. This I say, without fear of contradiction, is excellent value for money,” the Minister said.

Mr. Vaz said it is important to note that the Government has a robust Parts and Maintenance Plan designed to maintain the school-bus fleet.

This will be administered by the JUTC.

“Upon arrival, each bus undergoes a comprehensive inspection and fitness testing consistent with international best practices. They will be serviced regularly to ensure continued reliability,” Mr. Vaz noted.

The buses will include modern features such as GPS tracking accessible by parents, speed limiters, onboard surveillance cameras, geofencing, and a cashless payment system, all designed to enhance security and convenience for both students and parents.

“The Rural School Bus System will not only be affordable but also provide safety and security for our nation’s children. The system is designed to address the significant inconvenience and danger faced by our children when they travel to and from school and will also help to address high transportation costs faced by parents. Ultimately, the rural school bus system will reduce the number of times children are absent from school and help to improve students’ academic performance,” he said.