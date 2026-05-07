Transport Minister Reaffirms Safety of Rural School Bus Programme

Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, is again urging parents to register their children in the Rural School Bus Programme, emphasising that it offers a safer and more affordable alternative to public transportation.

“[May 5] marks one year since the launch of the pilot of the Rural School Bus Programme, and… not one single student has been killed or suffered any serious injuries while commuting on the Rural School Bus System,” Mr. Vaz said.

He was making his 2026/27 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 5)

Minister Vaz further noted that, compared to 2025, there has been a 56 per cent reduction, to date, in child fatalities from motor-vehicle accidents.

“We have seen eight child fatalities since the start of this year, and I can proudly state that not one of those unfortunate fatalities has been on a bus commissioned [under] the Rural School Bus Programme,” he informed.

Meanwhile, the Minister reported that the system has expanded significantly since the pilot phase in Portland in May 2025, marking a major milestone in the Government’s commitment to safe and reliable school transportation.

The national programme is managed by the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC).

Minister Vaz noted that phase one has been successfully completed, providing a strong foundation for continued expansion.

“To date, 110 rural school buses have been deployed, each selected to accommodate varying routes, conditions and passenger needs. The programme, still in its early stages, is transporting between 15,000 and 20,000 students per day,” he outlined.

Phase two is now under way, with plans to introduce 100 new school buses to further expand the programme’s reach and ensure more students across Jamaica benefit.

Mr. Vaz emphasised that the buses are equipped with advanced technology and enhanced security features, while urging parents to register their children for the programme.

Meanwhile, the Minister noted that efforts to ensure the safety and security of students extend beyond the Rural School Bus Programme and into tertiary institutions.

“Significant strides have been made to address the transportation challenges facing the tertiary student population. The primary focus of these interventions has been to improve safety and accessibility for students attending late-evening classes,” Mr. Vaz disclosed.

He explained that, in direct response to requests for extended operating hours, the JUTC has successfully introduced later departure times on key student commuter routes.