Transport Minister Outlines Jamaica’s Active Role in IMO

Minister of Transport, Telecommunications and Energy, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says the work of stakeholders in the maritime sector is guided not only by national priorities, but by Jamaica’s active role within the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Addressing the Authority’s Illuminating Ceremony and Cocktail Reception in recognition of World Maritime Day, on September 25, Mr. Vaz said Jamaica is proud of its history of leadership at the IMO, where “we have consistently advocated for the needs of small island developing states and for fair, effective regulation of the maritime sector.”

The IMO is the United Nations specialised agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.

Mr. Vaz said that Jamaica has served as a voice for the Caribbean, ensuring that international maritime policies reflect the vulnerabilities and aspirations of the region.

“This commitment is not abstract — it is practical. It is about ensuring that our ports are safe and efficient, that our seafarers are properly trained and protected, that our shipping industry complies with international standards, and that we are prepared for emergencies at sea. It is about building resilience into every aspect of our maritime sector, so that Jamaica can stand strong in the face of changing global realities,” the Minister outlined.

In observance of World Maritime Day 2025, the Maritime Authority of Jamaica hosted its ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, in downtown Kingston.

The Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade building was lit up by the traditional blue lights to commemorate the occasion and signal Jamaica’s continued commitment to protecting its maritime legacy.

World Maritime Day was observed under the theme, ‘Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity’.