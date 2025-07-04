Transport Minister Outlines Airport Development Projects Across Jamaica

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says the Government is undertaking wide-ranging airport development projects across Jamaica, aimed at enhancing capacity, safety, and efficiency, in line with growing air-travel demand.

Speaking at the MBJ Airports virtual forum on Wednesday (July 2), Minister Vaz underscored the importance of airports to the island’s economy. “Airports are major contributors and an engine of growth in the national economy, playing a very central role in the travel and tourism industry,” he noted. “The airports are by nature very capital-intensive facilities with ongoing expansion and other capital improvement programmes geared towards meeting traffic growth, industrial and regulatory compliance, improving efficiency, and maintaining high quality of customer service in the travel and tourism industry,” Mr. Vaz said.

The Minister outlined that the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ)-operated airports, including Ian Fleming International Airport and the domestic aerodromes, along with the concession-operated Sangster International Airport (SIA) and Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA), have a total capital programme of US$152 million (J$25 billion) for fiscal year 2025/26 and US$372 million (J$61 billion) for the 2026 to 2029 period.

Among the major developments, he highlighted the proposed international airport in Little London, Westmoreland.

“The airport location is about 20 minutes away from the Negril seven-mile strip where most of the hotels are. The airport will also serve and expand tourism and economic activity in the western parishes of Jamaica,” Mr. Vaz said.

“Total project cost estimated is US$460 million over a phased development plan, which is expected to be implemented through a public-private partnership modality,” he added.

The Minister also pointed to progress on the Lionel Densham Aerodrome in St. Elizabeth.

“The Lionel Densham Aerodrome… is at a far advanced stage to go to the Public Investment Committee for approval,” he said. “It is expected to provide airlift to south-central St. Elizabeth and surrounding areas, which is expected to drive tourism expansion and economic development in that part of the island,” the Minister said.

For the Ken Jones Aerodrome in Portland, Mr. Vaz said that the Airports Authority has engaged consultants who are undertaking an analysis of the possible further expansion and development potential, or if the expansion is not feasible on the current site, to identify an alternative site.

“This is with a view of providing greater airlift capability for eastern Jamaica, in response to increased tourism development and other plans held by the Government,” he added.

Minister Vaz also provided an update on plans to relocate the Tinson Pen Aerodrome in Kingston.

“The Airports Authority has been engaged in a consultation process with Port Authority and the National Works Agency to develop a plan for the relocation of Tinson Pen to Norman Manley International Airport,” he outlined.

“Consultants engaged by the AAJ are now conducting a study for possible alternative sites for the establishment of an alternative aerodrome for Tinson Pen. We’re hoping to conclude these studies by September 2025,” he added.

Mr. Vaz emphasised that long-term strategic planning is essential to meet the country’s future infrastructure needs.

“Even with what we are doing now, by the time we finish that, we would still be behind the eight ball in terms of projecting future airport traffic,” he said.