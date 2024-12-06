Traffic Changes to Be Implemented in Downtown Kingston Dec. 9

Effective Monday, December 9, significant traffic changes will be implemented in downtown Kingston to streamline the flow of pedestrians and vehicles, ensuring greater efficiency and safety in the commercial hub during the busy Christmas season.

The changes were announced by Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, during a press conference at the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, in downtown Kingston on December 5.

They are Heywood Street – One-way traffic heading east to west up to Orange Street; West Street – One-way traffic heading south between Spanish Town Road and Beckford Street; Pechon Street – One-way traffic heading south between Spanish Town Road and Darling Street; and Beckford Street – One-way traffic heading west up to Orange Street.

The Mayor said that consultation was undertaken with the police, more specifically, the Public Safety & Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), and National Works Agency (NWA), in collaboration with the City Engineer’s Department, for the undertaking.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Area 4, Michael Phipps, said implementation of the traffic changes will be strictly enforced.

“These changes were made for the convenience of all persons who traverse the downtown market district, and these changes will be very effective and will allow for ease of access to all areas within the space,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Swaby is encouraging everyone to consider, when possible, parking their vehicles at legitimate parking spaces and walking to their destination.

“By doing so, we can help reduce traffic buildup. Your cooperation in choosing to walk instead of drive when visiting downtown Kingston during this festive season will not only ease traffic but also contribute to a smoother experience for all,” he said.

He also reminded the public that parking in downtown Kingston continues to be a challenge.

“With the increased number of shoppers and visitors, parking spaces are limited, which can contribute to congestion and traffic delays,” he said.