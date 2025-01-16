Traffic Changes Implemented in Downtown Kingston for Christmas 2024 to Continue

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, says the traffic changes that were implemented in downtown Kingston during the Christmas season will remain in effect.

He said that the police have recommended the continuation of the measures, which were put in place to improve the flow of pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Mayor Swaby, who was addressing Tuesday’s (January 14) meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) at the entity’s offices in downtown Kingston, informed that the feedback from vendors, taxi operators and commuters has been overwhelmingly positive and commended the various stakeholders for their cooperation.

“I must extend special commendations to our vendors, in particular, for their support. However, a special shout-out goes to the vendors on Heywood Street, who adhered to their designated vending areas and exemplified excellent behaviour throughout the season,” he noted.

The Mayor said the KSAMC recognises and appreciates the display of orderliness and is actively exploring ways to reward such positive behaviour.

“The Council is currently deliberating on how best to acknowledge and support the vendors and others who contribute to the smooth functioning of our city. Let us continue to build on this momentum and maintain the progress achieved for a better Kingston,” he said.

The changes implemented were on Heywood Street – one-way traffic heading east to west up to Orange Street; West Street – one-way traffic heading south between Spanish Town Road and Beckford Street; Pechon Street – one-way traffic heading south between Spanish Town Road and Darling Street; and Beckford Street – one-way traffic heading west up to Orange Street.