Traffic Changes for Bogue Road St. James

Effective Saturday, November 2, 2024, the National Works Agency (NWA) will implement temporary traffic changes along sections of the Bogue Road in St. James.

This, as China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) Limited. ramps up activities to complete the Montego Bay Bypass.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that movement along the Bogue main road and the Temple Gallery intersection will be restricted.

This is being done to facilitate the construction of an overpass at this location.

A new entrance/exit point will go into operation on Saturday.

Motorists who wish to access areas such as the Bogue Industrial Estate and Bogue Village will now have to use the road through the Bogue Road/Glaister Dehaney Close intersection [in the vicinity of the National Water Commission’s (NWC) Bogue Office].

A temporary traffic signal has been installed at this intersection to ensure safety and ease of movement.

Ms. Ricketts says that operators of large trucks and articulated units may have a challenge navigating this intersection.

Therefore, operators of these units will be allowed to use the Bogue main road and Temple Gallery intersection.

Only left turning movements will be allowed at this point.

No right turning movements will be allowed from the Temple Gallery roadway, on to the Bogue main road.

All commuters who wish to travel from the direction of the Bogue Industrial Estates and Temple Gallery Road, towards the Bogue main road, should travel along Maffesanti Drive, and Glaister Dehaney Close; before making the turn at the intersection in the vicinity of the NWC Bogue office.

Ms. Ricketts says that commuters travelling from the direction of Reading towards the city centre will be diverted along a detour path, in the vicinity of Appliance Traders Limited (ATL), between the existing roadway and the NWC sewer ponds,.

Motorists are advised to obey the posted warning signs and instructions of flag persons.