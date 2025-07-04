Traffic Changes Along Rose Hall Main Road for CARICOM Races

Motorists are being advised that there will be temporary traffic changes along the Rose Hall main road in Montego Bay on Saturday (July 5), beginning at 5:00 a.m., to facilitate the staging of the 18th CARICOM Road Races.

Sub-officer in charge of traffic for St. James, Inspector Gregory Hall, told JIS News that the westbound lane of the dual carriageway will be closed from the Rose Hall Great House up to Sugar Mill Road, just beyond the Coral Gardens Police Station.

The eastbound lane will accommodate two-way traffic during the event.

“Some intersections, including those near business places, hotels, and the hospital, will be manned by police officers. The westbound lane will be used to facilitate the 5K and 10K road races for the period,” Inspector Hall said.

He noted that police officers will be on hand to assist persons who need to access the Hospiten hospital.

Inspector Hall told JIS News that the road is expected to be fully reopened by 9:00 a.m.

“As the runners descend to the finish line, it (the roadway) will be gradually reopened, but at 9:00 a.m., there should be complete reopening of the road,” he said.

He is appealing for public cooperation during the temporary closure.

“We’re asking just for the patience of the motorists for the period of the run and until the completion. We ask also that they proceed with caution and obey the instructions from the police officers,” Inspector Hall implored.

The 10K run, and 5K run and walk precede the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre from July 6 to 8.