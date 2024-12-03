Trade Board Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

The Trade Board Limited (TBL) has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, a globally recognised standard for quality management systems (QMS).

The certification was formally presented at a recent handover ceremony hosted by the National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ) at the AC Hotel in Kingston.

It is valid for the following scope of services provided by the TBL: issuance of trade licences/permits, certificates of origin and letters of origin; certification of motor vehicle and scrap metal dealers; and collation, validation and updating of information for the Jamaica Trade Information Portal.

Delivering the keynote address at the presentation ceremony, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, lauded TBL’s achievement, stating that “achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to your commitment to operational excellence and adherence to global standards”.

This accomplishment, he added, “enhances Jamaica’s reputation as a destination for high-quality products and services while opening doors to new export opportunities and expanding market access”.

He called upon other public and private-sector entities to embrace international certification to drive sustainable growth, productivity, and global competitiveness.

Trade Administrator/Chief Executive Officer of the TBL, Dr. (Maj. Ret’d) Hugh Blake, noted that the “certification is a celebration of the agency’s commitment to quality and a promise to our customers, partners, stakeholders, and the people of Jamaica that we are dedicated to operational excellence”.

Dr. Blake said the ISO certification aligns with TBL’s mission “to facilitate trade with efficiency and integrity, reinforcing its role as a pivotal player in Jamaica’s economic development”.

During the ceremony, certification was presented to a total of eight organisations from Jamaica, Trinidad, and Barbados.

Commending the organisations on this remarkable achievement, Manager of the NCBJ, Navenia Wellington Ford, expressed that “ISO certification signals to the world that your company is serious about being the best – today, tomorrow, and beyond”.

It offers numerous benefits to organisations across industries, encompassing improvements in operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and market competitiveness.

By achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification, the TBL affirms its commitment to fostering Jamaica’s economic growth through excellence in service delivery.