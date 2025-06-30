TPDCo Lauded for Exemplary Execution of ‘Spruce Up Pon Di Corner’ Programme

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has lauded the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) for its exemplary execution of the highly successful ‘Spruce Up Pon Di Corner’ programme, which has been instrumental in revitalising communities across the island.

He said the initiative has not only beautified Jamaica’s streets and buildings, but also reinforced the nation’s image as a vibrant, attractive destination that extends beyond its famed sand, sun and sea.

“TPDCo has truly embodied its mandate by bringing to life the vision of transforming communities into picturesque, welcoming spaces,” Mr. Bartlett said, at the official opening of a spectators stand at a new multi-purpose sporting facility in Falmouth Gardens, Trelwany, on June 27.

“The Spruce Up Pon Di Corner programme is a shining example of how targeted investment in community aesthetics can uplift the spirit of our people and showcase Jamaica’s natural beauty and warm hospitality to the world,” he added.

Mr. Bartlett noted that the programme’s primary goal is to enhance the aesthetic appeal of Jamaica’s towns and communities by ensuring streets are kept clean, buildings are freshly painted, and public spaces are inviting.

“When communities look good, it sends a message that Jamaica is a proud, beautiful tropical island, not just a beach destination but a place where the people take pride in their environment,” he said.

Mr. Bartlett pointed out that over the past 10 to 15 years, tourism has been a catalyst for economic growth in all major towns, including Ocho Rios, Falmouth, Negril, Port Antonio, Montego Bay, and along the South Coast.

Since its establishment, TPDCo has played a pivotal role in community development through its diverse portfolio of projects and to the point where, in the last eight years alone, it has successfully executed 363 projects across Jamaica, benefiting all 63 constituencies.

“This demonstrates the company’s never-ending commitment to inclusive growth and community empowerment,” the Minister said.

He emphasised that the Spruce Up Pon Di Corner programme is particularly meaningful because it involves every Member of Parliament (MP), ensuring that all segments of the country feel its positive impact.

“Every MP can attest that this programme has touched their communities in a tangible way, fostering pride and ownership among residents and business owners alike,” the Minister said.

The role of TPDCo, Minister Bartlett explained, is to develop and promote Jamaica’s tourism product by enhancing the quality and appeal of the destinations. The company is responsible for implementing innovative projects that improve infrastructure, community facilities, and overall visitor experience, ultimately supporting the Government’s broader tourism growth strategy.

The Spruce Up Pon Di Corner initiative exemplifies this mission by transforming ordinary streets into vibrant, well-maintained spaces. It involves community-driven efforts to paint buildings, clean up public areas, and plant greenery, creating a welcoming environment for both residents and visitors.

Mr. Bartlett reaffirmed his confidence in TPDCo’s capabilities. “Their work signifies a collective effort to elevate Jamaica’s image and ensure that every community reflects the beauty and warmth that makes our island unique. I commend TPDCo for their dedication and successful execution of this vital programme, which is truly making a difference in the lives of our people,” he added.