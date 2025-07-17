TPDCo Donates Vehicle to Pedro Plains Police Station

A new police vehicle has been handed over to the Pedro Plains Police Station in St. Elizabeth by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), aimed at strengthening security in the southern end of the parish.

During the handover ceremony at the station on July 16, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said the donation is part of ongoing efforts to protect Jamaica’s image as a safe and reliable tourism destination.

“This vehicle is symbolic of our continued commitment to improving the visitor experience across Jamaica. It will help with faster response time, increased mobility and greater visibility within this key tourism corridor,” he said.

The unit, a 2026 Mitsubishi Triton, was secured through TPDCo’s Visitor Safety and Experience Unit and is expected to serve areas stretching from Treasure Beach to Lovers’ Leap and Black River in the parish.

“This is a growing region with expanding visitor interest. As the numbers rise, so too must our ability to respond to needs, protect communities, and preserve the integrity of the destination,” the Minister emphasised.

He explained that the handover supports Jamaica’s destination assurance programme, which guarantees a consistent level of service and safety throughout the island.

“Our visitors must feel that they are cared for and secure wherever they go. This is a key part of destination assurance. It’s not just about sun, sand and sea; it’s about structure, order and support,” Mr. Bartlett underscored.

For his part, Executive Director of TPDCo, Wade Mars, noted that the handover reflects the agency’s long-standing partnership with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

“This vehicle will add to the JCF’s push in tackling response time, increased visibility and presence, particularly in a destination area like the South Coast, where we’re seeing increasing interest and investment,” Mr. Mars said.

“At the end of the day, safety and security are goals that we all strive for and together we collectively ensure,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, who also serves as Member of Parliament for St. Elizabeth South Western, welcomed the donation and emphasised its importance.

“This new vehicle is a welcome addition to our community’s safety efforts. It will make a real difference in how quickly the police can respond and how present they are across this large area,” Mr. Green said.

“The South Coast is developing rapidly, and with that growth comes a greater responsibility to ensure that residents and visitors feel safe. I am thankful that the Ministry of Tourism and TPDCo continue to recognise this need,” he added.