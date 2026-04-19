| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

TPDCo 30th Anniversary Thanksgiving Church Service

April 19, 2026
Tourism
Share
TPDCo 30th Anniversary Thanksgiving Church Service
Photo: Danielle Myers
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett addresses the audience at the Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo) 30th Anniversary Thanksgiving Church Service held on Sunday (April 19) at the Grace Missionary Church in Kingston.
TPDCo 30th Anniversary Thanksgiving Church Service
Photo: Danielle Myers
The Tourism Product Development Company Limited choir preforms an item, during a Thanksgiving Church Service held on Sunday (April 19) at the Grace Missionary Church in Kingston.
TPDCo 30th Anniversary Thanksgiving Church Service
Photo: Danielle Myers
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (right) shares in conversation with Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Jennifer Griffith, at the Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo) 30th Anniversary Thanksgiving Church Service held on Sunday (April 19) at the Grace Missionary Church in Kingston.
TPDCo 30th Anniversary Thanksgiving Church Service
Photo: Danielle Myers
Corporate Communications and Community Awareness Coordinator, Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo), Marline Stephenson Dalley, addresses the audience at TPDCo's 30th Anniversary Thanksgiving Church Service held on Sunday (April 19) at the Grace Missionary Church in Kingston.
TPDCo 30th Anniversary Thanksgiving Church Service
Photo: Danielle Myers
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (left) greets Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace, at the Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo) 30th Anniversary Thanksgiving Church Service held on Sunday (April 19) at the Grace Missionary Church in Kingston.
Last Updated: April 19, 2026