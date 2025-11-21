Tourists Urged to Support Jamaica’s Rebuilding by Visiting the Country

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is inviting travellers to support Jamaica’s rebuilding efforts by booking a trip to the country.

The sector is set to reopen on December 15 after the impact of Hurricane Melissa.

“We are well on our way to having the industry largely restored by mid-December and we are rebuilding in a way that is smarter, safer and fair to workers,” Minister Bartlett said.

“Our message to the world is simple: Jamaica is open for business, and visitors can contribute by taking a trip… by booking a vacation to Jamaica,” he said.

The Minister was speaking during a tour of several hotel properties in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on Thursday (November 21).

He noted that not every property will come on stream on December 15, as the plan is to have a staggered reopening.

The Minister said that the Ocho Rios corridor is central to the sector’s recovery having several big brands, boutique hotels, attractions, and local crafts that can reopen safely.

He noted that at the heart of Jamaica’s strategy is a strengthened public–private partnership designed to create a more resilient and inclusive tourism sector.

Through the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) and direct site actions, staff have been kept on payrolls where possible, relief funds established, and support provided for home repairs.

“Some hotels repurposed facilities to support national relief operations and media coordination, demonstrating a deep commitment to sustaining incomes and keeping communities anchored,” Mr. Bartlett added.

He said that Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica, while advancing renovation plans, has pledged robust worker support and redeployment opportunities, including potential overseas postings, and increased investment in Jamaica.

Minister Bartlett emphasised the importance of tourism to Jamaica’s economy, noting that the sector accounts for roughly 30 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), remains the nation’s largest source of foreign exchange, and directly and indirectly employs more than 300,000 Jamaicans.

It is also an anchor for various sectors by creating demand and stimulating growth in agriculture, manufacturing, transportation, entertainment, retail, among other areas.

For his part, Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Michael Belnavis, said that Ocho Rios is ready to welcome visitors.

“Ocho Rios is our proof-of-concept; when Jamaica says ‘we are open’, we mean the rooms are ready, the people are ready, and the destination is ready,” said Mr. Belnavis, who is also Chairman of the National Cruise Council (NCC).

“The winter season’s kick-off promises a destination that is not only open for business but committed to rebuilding lives and livelihoods through tourism,” he added.