Tourists Grateful for Hospitality During Hurricane Melissa

Several tourists, who were on the island during the passage of Hurricane Melissa, are expressing their appreciation for Jamaica’s warmth and hospitality during the period.

The rare category-five system made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday (October 28), leaving a trail of destruction, with Montego Bay being among the hardest hit areas.

Days before, as the island began to experience the heavy winds and rains associated with the system, flights were grounded, forcing many travellers to remain in the resort town longer than anticipated.

With Sangster International Airport (SIA) closed, hotels stepped in, ensuring that guests were accommodated during the period.

While they are awaiting the reopening of the airport, so that they can return home, many of them have said that they are grateful to the island’s people and service industry for the level of care shown during the very challenging time.

“We came for a vacation and instead found a community that welcomed us with open arms,” Toby’s Resort guest, Simone Clarke, told JIS News.

“The distress rates offered made a difficult situation manageable, and the staff went above and beyond to ensure we felt at home,” she noted.

Winsome James from Philadelphia, and Terry and Jennifer Brown from North Carolina, who are staying at Deja Resort, reflected on their experience with gratitude.

Ms. James told JIS News that the hospitality transformed what could have been a frustrating delay into a memorable chapter of their Jamaica visit.

The Browns noted that the hotel staff’s attentiveness provided a degree of comfort and stability.

Sisters Tamari Kimmel and Elise Jones from Oklahoma, who were also at Deja Resort, told JIS News that the staff consistently checked in and anticipated their needs, which created a sense of community and care.

Owner of Deja Resort and former President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Robin Russell, tells JIS News that the resort was happy to assist the guests.

“It wasn’t an issue accommodating and offering discounted rates to the guests. It’s the Jamaican way,” he notes.

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said he was surprised that hotels are stepping up to assist travellers during these difficult circumstances.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to facilitate the reopening of SIA and the eventual return of travellers to their homes.

Noting the devastation caused by the hurricane, particularly across western parishes, the Tourism Minister said that “Jamaica will recover”.