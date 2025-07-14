Tourism to Benefit from More Flights by American Airlines in Winter Season

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism, Senator the Hon. Delano Seiveright, says that expansion of American Airlines’ flight services to Jamaica is expected to result in a big boost for the upcoming winter tourist season.

Starting December 18, 2025, American Airlines will increase its flight capacity on key Jamaica–U.S. routes, with more flights into Kingston and St. Mary’s Ian Fleming International Airport, making travel more convenient for visitors and residents alike.

Speaking to JIS News, Mr. Seiveright expressed enthusiasm about the airline’s expanded schedule, adding that “this is great news for Jamaica.”

“More direct airlift means stronger travel and tourism connections, greater economic opportunities, and enhanced convenience for residents and returning nationals alike,” he noted.

The increase will see American Airlines operate two daily flights between St. Mary’s Ian Fleming International Airport and Miami, a significant enhancement from previous schedules. Additionally, the airline will boost its service between Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport and Miami from three to four daily flights, providing travellers with more flexibility and options.

The expanded services are set to complement American Airlines’ existing summer operations, which currently feature 15 peak daily flights. With the winter schedule, the airline will offer over 20 peak daily departures to Jamaica, connecting the island with seven U.S. destinations, including Miami, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Chicago.

Vice President of International and Inflight Dining Operations for American Airlines, Jose A. Frieg, expressed pride in the airline’s ongoing commitment to Jamaica.

“As the largest US airline serving Jamaica, we are thrilled to continue expanding our presence on the island. Our significant growth this summer, with 15 peak daily flights, will now be complemented by even more service in the winter months. This expansion underscores American’s nearly 50-year commitment to Jamaica’s travel industry and our local partners,” he said.

The increased flights will not only benefit leisure travellers but will also improve logistical convenience for passengers whose final destinations include St. Ann, St. Mary, and Portland.

“With flights landing directly into Ian Fleming International Airport in Boscobel, travellers arriving from long-haul flights will enjoy a shorter, more comfortable journey, avoiding the lengthy drive from Montego Bay. This development is expected to bolster tourism in the eastern parishes, providing easier access to attractions and accommodations in those regions,” Mr. Seiveright told JIS News.

American Airlines, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is one of the world’s largest airlines, operating nearly 6,800 flights daily to approximately 350 destinations across 48 countries.

The airline’s decision to grow capacity in Jamaica by approximately 20 per cent year-over-year underscores its commitment to strengthening its presence on the island and supporting Jamaica’s economic growth through tourism.