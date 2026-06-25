Tourism Supply Logistics Centre to Be Established

The Ministry of Tourism is moving to implement a Tourism Supply Logistics Centre.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, who made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 23, said that the centre will be the fifth industry-specific Special Economic Zone under the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Act 2016.

“So, the Government has already established the SEZ and… tourism intends to be the first included in that facility there,” he stated.

Minister Bartlett said that the intention is for the facility to become the operating system for the supply side of the tourism economy facilitating the expansion of industry and allowing for economies of scale and scope.

He noted that the Tourism Supply Logistics Centre will support coordination, warehousing, cold-chain capacity, inventory planning, cargo consolidation, procurement support, trade facilitation and digital demand planning.

It will also connect tourism corridors, ports, airports, farms, factories, packhouses, agro-processors, manufacturers and community producers into a more reliable and efficient supply network.

“It will serve Jamaica’s tourism economy, strengthening the link between our hotels, attractions, farmers, manufacturers, distributors, and service providers,” the Minister said.

He told the House that the project is also about “expanding the scale scope of activities within tourism and providing job opportunities on a wider scale. This is how we are going to move the small businesses from the margins of tourism value chain into the centre of tourism opportunities”.

Minister Bartlett informed that an agreement has been reached with the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining to collaborate in bringing the project to fruition.