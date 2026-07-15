Tourism State Minister Welcomes Inaugural Liat Air Flight from Guadeloupe

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism, Hon. Tova Hamilton, welcomed the inaugural Liat Air flight from Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, to Montego Bay, Jamaica, on July 14.

The new route is touted as a milestone in strengthening ties between Caribbean islands, economies and people.

The flight, which touched down at Sangster International Airport carrying 33 passengers, marks the start of a twice-weekly, year-round service operating on Tuesdays and Saturdays. There are plans to gradually grow to daily flights as demand increases.

In her address, Ms. Hamilton said the new connection was about far more than moving people between two destinations, as it opens Jamaica to the French Caribbean and builds a stronger bridge into the wider European market, while also creating fresh opportunities.

“Every seat on this aircraft represents opportunity for a taxi operator waiting on the outside of this airport, opportunity for a farmer supplying fresh produce to our hotels, opportunity for an artisan whose craftsmanship tells Jamaica’s story, and opportunity for a young entrepreneur building a business,” Ms. Hamilton explained.

“Also, there is opportunity for more of the tourism dollar to stay where it belongs – in the hands of the people whose talent, hard work, and hospitality bring Jamaica to life every single day,” she added.

According to her, the connection aligns with what the Ministry describes as Tourism 3.0, a strategy focused not just on growing visitor numbers but on ensuring more Jamaicans benefit directly from tourism revenue.

She noted that the Caribbean cannot reach its full potential as a collection of isolated islands and that the region’s strength lies in moving people, goods and culture more freely across its borders.

“To the captain, crew, and passengers of this inaugural flight, welcome home to Jamaica. You are among the first to travel the route that we believe will carry many more in the years ahead,” Ms. Hamilton said.

In the meantime, Chief Operating Officer of Liat Air, Obiukwu Mbanuzuo, thanked the partners who helped bring the new air link to fruition. He explained that the service represented more than a simple route between Guadeloupe and Montego Bay, pointing out that it is a connection between two nations, their peoples and their economies.

Mr. Mbanuzuo indicated that the flight will cut travel time between the islands to just a few hours instead of requiring multiple connections, making it easier for families to stay close and for new business ties to form.

Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Richard Vernon, commended Liat Air’s growth since its launch and its contribution to linking Montego Bay with the rest of the world.

He stated that the connection supports Jamaica’s push to diversify its tourism markets.

“We will continue to connect to the world as we make this airport a real hub in the Caribbean to connect anywhere across the Caribbean,” Mr. Vernon underscored.