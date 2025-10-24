Tourism Stakeholders Reinforce Safety as Tropical Storm Melissa Approaches

As Tropical Storm Melissa edges closer to Jamaica, local tourism stakeholders across the island are tightening procedures and reinforcing safety to protect staff, guests and clients.

Executives, hoteliers and attraction operators say they are ready to adapt operations quickly, while prioritising life and property.

Lowell Spence, owner of Smokeez Seafood Restaurant in Rose Hall, St James, told JIS News in an interview that the team is “tightening procedures, reinforcing staff training, and ensuring all guests are briefed on safety protocols”.

Senior Director of Taj Mahal Plaza in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, Sanju Chatani, underscored the importance of clear, timely communication with patrons and staff, while Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chukka Caribbean Adventures, Marc Melville, highlighted collaboration with local authorities to safeguard visitors during the weather event.

While there will be obviously some things beyond our control, there’s no substitute for readiness… for being prepared. This is a very serious threat that looms and I am very happy we are all taking it seriously,” he said.

For his part, Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, urged all players to act with safety as the priority, describing preparedness as the foundation of recovery.

Speaking with JIS News, Mr. Bartlett noted that the Ministry is working closely with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) and the Meteorological Service of Jamaica to safeguard the sector.

“Resilience has been our trademark… our rallying cry. It has long been at the heart of our tourism success. We have learnt from experience that preparedness is key,” Mr. Bartlett said.

“I urge all our stakeholders… all our tourism workers… to activate their internal disaster risk management systems and ensure that safety remains the top priority,” he added.

Mr. Bartlett said to coordinate a swift, unified response, the Tourism Emergency Operations Centre has already been activated at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

The Centre will also oversee communication among the Ministry, emergency agencies, and industry partners, ensuring a cohesive approach as updates from the Meteorological Service come in.

Mr. Bartlett also emphasised Jamaica’s track record of rapid crisis response as a defining feature of the destination’s resilience.

“Let us remain calm, vigilant, and united in our efforts to protect both our people and our industry. Remember the mantra. Preparation, not panic,” the Minister said.