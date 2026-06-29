Tourism Stakeholders Encouraged to Promote More Natural Offerings

Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda, is encouraging tourism stakeholders to help expand Jamaica’s tourism reach, by embracing and promoting the country’s growing potential as a nature-positive destination.

Addressing the luncheon session of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association’s 65th Annual Tourism Forum and General Meeting at Sandals Dunn’s River in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on June 27, Minister Samuda said Jamaica possesses a wide range of natural assets that can support sustainable tourism growth while creating economic opportunities through environmental preservation and protection.

He argued that environmental policies and conservation measures should be viewed not as restrictions but as tools for expanding the country’s tourism offerings and attracting a growing market of travellers seeking authentic nature-based experiences.

“It is not something meant to tie your hands behind your back,” Minister Samuda said, referring to environmental regulations and reforms being advanced by the Government.

“It is something that gives you an opportunity to help the product to evolve from sun, sea and sand to mountains and rivers and hiking trails and nature walks,” he added.

Minister Samuda noted that Jamaica’s natural environment provides opportunities to attract visitors seeking outdoor and eco-friendly experiences while generating economic benefits for communities beyond traditional resort areas.

He said the country already has a strong foundation for building a nature-positive tourism brand, noting that approximately 25.6 per cent of Jamaica’s landmass is under protection, while about 15.3 per cent of its marine space falls within protected or conservation areas.

The Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to expand access to natural attractions through projects such as the re-wetting of the Negril Morass, restoration of the Royal Palm Reserve in Negril, and the development of carefully managed nature trails and eco-tourism experiences in protected areas.

He also pointed to Jamaica’s progress in environmental sustainability, noting that the country was the first in the Caribbean to begin phasing out certain single-use plastics.

Additionally, he said plastic recovery rates have increased from approximately six per cent a decade ago to more than 40 per cent of monthly consumption, giving Jamaica one of the highest plastic recovery rates in Latin America and the Caribbean.

While acknowledging that environmental challenges remain, Minister Samuda said these achievements demonstrate Jamaica’s capacity to make meaningful progress through targeted policies, partnerships and investment.

He urged tourism stakeholders to build on those gains by supporting conservation initiatives and incorporating more nature-based experiences into their offerings.