Tourism Sector Rebounding Strongly After Hurricane Melissa

Jamaica’s tourism sector is steadily rebounding in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, with most attractions reopened and critical infrastructure largely restored.

Speaking during the National After-Action Review (AAR) of the Hurricane Melissa (2025) Response at the S Hotel in Kingston on Wednesday (May 6), Tourism Incentives and Facilitation Analyst in the Ministry of Tourism, Tamar Henry, reported that approximately 89 per cent of attractions have resumed operations, 75 per cent of rooms have been reopened, while electricity and water services across the sector have been restored to between 83 and 90 per cent.

She further noted that the country has fully reactivated its airports and cruise ports, ensuring the seamless movement of visitors through the ground transportation subsector and supporting both stayover and cruise tourism.

“Jamaica successfully reopened as of December, in an effort to [maintain] our international confidence in the market,” Ms. Henry said, adding that the sector continues to demonstrate resilience despite the impact of the hurricane.

She pointed out that the western region, particularly St. Elizabeth, Montego Bay, and Negril, was among the hardest hit. However, recovery has been strongest in Negril, where most hotels reopened between December 2025 and January 2026.

“We have 43 open versus 11 being closed,” she said, noting that some challenges persist, including utility disruptions and the displacement of tourism workers due to housing issues.

Ms. Henry further indicated that recovery along the south coast has been slower, with approximately 650 rooms remaining out of service as of January 2026.

“Some properties would have been destroyed. So, we have total loss situations in terms of, not just the investment but also in the ability of the workforce,” she said.

Ms. Henry advised that, to support recovery, the Ministry has launched several initiatives aimed at workforce retention, sustainability, and the rapid restoration of room stock to near full capacity.

“We are confident that Jamaica will recover. We are still here, we are building back stronger, our people are recovering, and we are resilient,” she added.

Ms. Henry informed that, as part of efforts to restore global confidence, Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, recently conducted a “Confidence Tour” of affected areas along the south coast, engaging stakeholders and showcasing reopened attractions and tourism offerings.

The AAR, held from May 4 to 6, was spearheaded by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) in collaboration with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), with support from the Building Resilience in the CARIFORUM States (BRICS) Programme.

The findings from the AAR will directly guide efforts to strengthen Jamaica’s emergency management system, enhance stakeholder interoperability, and support the continuous improvement of national preparedness and response capacities.