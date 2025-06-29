Tourism Sector On Track For Growth In 2025

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the tourism sector is poised for growth in 2025.

“Jamaica’s tourism industry remains on a strong trajectory. The outlook for 2025 is highly optimistic, bolstered by significant reductions in crime and the recent favourable shift in the United States (US) government’s travel advisory. These factors are creating a more welcoming environment for our visitors and partners,” Mr. Bartlett said.

The Minister was speaking at the annual Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) Awards Luncheon held at Dreams Rose Hall Resort and Spa (formerly Hilton) on June 28.

Between January and June 25, Jamaica welcomed approximately 1,394,617 stopover visitors, a slight decrease of just one per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

However, the first weeks of June saw a 1.5 per cent increase over the same period last year, with 210,011 stopover visitors.

“We are encouraged by the recent uptick in arrivals. This demonstrates the resilience of our tourism industry and the effectiveness of our strategic marketing efforts,” Mr. Bartlett said.

The Minister also outlined a comprehensive approach to further elevate Jamaica’s tourism sector, focusing on enhancing visitor experiences, creating supportive environments for industry partners, promoting sustainable growth, and expanding Jamaica’s global footprint.

“Diversification remains at the core of our strategy. While our traditional markets such as the United States are vital, we recognise the importance of broadening our reach into emerging regions to ensure resilience against global economic fluctuations,” he stated.

Mr. Bartlett noted that despite a 4.1 per cent decline in U.S. arrivals in 2024, attributed to economic uncertainties and a presidential election cycle, Jamaica’s tourism industry demonstrated agility by capitalizing on growth from other regions.

The Minister pointed out that Europe experienced a 9.1 per cent increase, and Canada saw a 6.2 per cent rise, driven by targeted marketing and expanded airlift initiatives.

He also informed that the Caribbean and Latin American markets also outperformed expectations with growth rates of 25.1 per cent and 13.2 per cent, respectively, further cementing Jamaica’s status as a regional hub for tourism.

“True resilience requires us to look beyond traditional markets. We are actively expanding into high-growth regions like Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. These markets present enormous potential for future growth,” Mr. Bartlett said.

He further stated that India and China are emerging as significant travel markets with India, projected to become the third-largest economy globally within the next five years, boasting a middle class exceeding 100 million.

Similarly, he said, China’s vast population and increasing outbound travel present a substantial opportunity for Jamaica’s tourism sector.

“Expanding into these high-growth markets aligns with our vision of transforming Jamaica into a truly global destination. By fostering strategic partnerships and enhancing our tourism offerings, we aim to attract a diverse array of visitors and sustain long-term growth,” Mr. Bartlett said.